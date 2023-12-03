HamberMenu
Coimbatore car blast: NIA interrogates two accused in custody

The special court for the NIA cases in Poonamallee, Chennai granted their custody to the agency on Saturday evening. The period will end on December 8 evening

December 03, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is interrogating two accused in the Coimbatore car blast, namely Mohammed Idris, 25, and Thaha Naseer, 27, in custody.

The two accused were brought to Coimbatore for interrogation, after the special court for the NIA cases in Poonamallee, Chennai granted their custody to the agency on Saturday evening. The custody period will end on December 8 evening.

Idris of G.M. Nagar near Ukkadam in Coimbatore was arrested on August 1. He is believed to be a close friend of Jameesha Mubin, the alleged mastermind of the car blast in front of Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore on October 23, 2022.

Coimbatore car blast was inspired by Sri Lanka Easter bombings: NIA

Naseer, a resident of Madina Avenue in Thirumalai Nagar near Podanur, was arrested on November 2. He is alleged to have met Mubeen at the latter’s house, where explosive materials used to make the vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) were kept, a day before the attack.

It is learnt the NIA team interrogated the duo in a temporary facility of the agency in Coimbatore. The agency was verifying whether more persons are involved in the conspiracy and the execution of the attack, in which Mubeen was killed, said a source.

NIA has so far arrested 14 persons in the case.

