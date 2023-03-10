ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore car blast | NIA gets custody of five accused persons, for seven days, for interrogation

March 10, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The accused persons will be interrogated in detail, and also taken to a few places for evidence collection, sources said

The Hindu Bureau

An NIA officer coming out of a house at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore last month, during the course of the investigation into the Coimbatore car blast. File | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the Coimbatore car blast has got custody of five accused persons, for seven days, for interrogation.

An official source confirmed that the NIA special court at Poonamallee, Chennai, on Thursday, sent Muhammad Azharudheen, 23, Firoz Ismail, 27, Muhammad Nawaz Ismail, 25, Umar Faaruq, 39, and Ferose Khan, 28, into the custody of the agency until March 16.

The source said that the five accused will be interrogated in detail, besides being taken to a few places for evidence collection. The NIA team has made significant breakthroughs in the case and the investigators were able to connect the dots, the source added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Afsar Khan, 28, Muhammad Riyas, 27, Muhammad Thalha, 25, Mohammed Thoufeek, 25, Sheikh Hidayathullah, 42, and Sanofar Ali, 28, are the other accused in the case who have already been interrogated by the NIA. The suspected key conspirator, Jameesha Mubin, 29, was killed in the blast, which took place in front of Sangameswarar temple in Coimbatore on October 23 last year,

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US