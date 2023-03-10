Coimbatore car blast | NIA gets custody of five accused persons, for seven days, for interrogation

March 10, 2023 03:08 pm | Updated 03:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is investigating the Coimbatore car blast has got custody of five accused persons, for seven days, for interrogation.

An official source confirmed that the NIA special court at Poonamallee, Chennai, on Thursday, sent Muhammad Azharudheen, 23, Firoz Ismail, 27, Muhammad Nawaz Ismail, 25, Umar Faaruq, 39, and Ferose Khan, 28, into the custody of the agency until March 16.

The source said that the five accused will be interrogated in detail, besides being taken to a few places for evidence collection. The NIA team has made significant breakthroughs in the case and the investigators were able to connect the dots, the source added.

Afsar Khan, 28, Muhammad Riyas, 27, Muhammad Thalha, 25, Mohammed Thoufeek, 25, Sheikh Hidayathullah, 42, and Sanofar Ali, 28, are the other accused in the case who have already been interrogated by the NIA. The suspected key conspirator, Jameesha Mubin, 29, was killed in the blast, which took place in front of Sangameswarar temple in Coimbatore on October 23 last year,