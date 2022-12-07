Coimbatore car blast: NIA arrests three more for conspiracy, notes on preparation of explosives

December 07, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

They were arrested based on evidence collected following the blast and the arrest of six others, say sources

Wilson Thomas

Following the blast, Coimbatore City Police had launched an investigation and arrested six persons. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested three more persons in connection with the recent car blast in front of Sangameswarar temple in Coimbatore on October 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Thoufeek, 25, of Podanur in Coimbatore, Umar Faaruq, alias K. Srinivasan, 39, of Coonoor in the Nilgiris, and Ferose Khan, 28, of South Ukkadam in Coimbatore were arrested based on evidence collected following the blast and the arrest of six others, sources said.

According to the NIA, investigations revealed that Faaruq and Khan were part of the conspiracy meetings at Faaruq’s residence in Coonoor that Jameesha Mubin, the key conspirator killed in the explosion, had attended. They also provided support to Mubin in the commission of the terror acts. Thoufeek was found in possession of handwritten notes on preparation of explosives, incriminating literature and books connected to radical Islam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to the agency, preliminary investigations revealed that Mubin, after taking bayath (oath of allegiance) to the Islamic State, planned to carry out a suicidal attack to cause extensive damage to symbols and monuments of a particular religious faith and strike terror among people. Following the blast, Coimbatore City Police had launched an investigation and arrested six persons — Muhammad Azharudheen, 23, Afsar Khan, 28, Muhammad Thalha, 25, Muhammad Riyas, 27, Firoz Ismail, 27 and Muhammad Nawaz Ismail, 25 on different charges. The NIA took over the investigation on October 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US