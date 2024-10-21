GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore car blast | NIA arrests three men for funding attack 

Published - October 21, 2024 08:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested three persons for alleged involvement in the funding of the car blast that occurred in front of Sangameswarar temple at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore on October 23, 2022.

A release from NIA said that it unearthed the terror financing angle in the case with the arrest of Aboo Hanifa, Saran Mariappan and Pavas Rahman, all hailing from Coimbatore, taking the total number of accused in the case to 18.

Coimbatore car blast | National Investigation Agency arrests 14th accused person

NIA has filed four chargesheets against 14 accused before the Special Court for NIA cases at Poonamallee in Chennai in connection with the blast, in which a self-styled Islamic State operative and suicide bomber Jamesha Mubeen (29) was killed.

According to the agency, investigations revealed that the three accused had colluded with one other to provide funds for the commission of the car blast.

Coimbatore car blast | Terror probe, politics and more

Hanifa had been working as a faculty in Kovai Arabic College, where Mubeen and other arrested accused persons got radicalised in the Islamic State ideology.

Before carrying out the attack, Mubeen had sworn allegiance by giving ‘bayath’ to Abu-Al-Hasan Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi, the then self-styled Calipha of the Islamic State, the agency said.

Coimbatore man booked for keeping WhatsApp DP in support of Islamic State

It added that an offshoot case registered with respect to the radicalisation had separately led to the arrest and charge-sheeting of four accused by the NIA. Further investigation by the agency is on.

Published - October 21, 2024 08:45 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.