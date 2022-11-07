Coimbatore car blast: nail used as shrapnel turned fatal for Mubin

DGP C. Sylendra Babu, left, taking a look at the nails recovered from the blast site in Coimbatore on October 23.

A nail which pierced Jameesha Mubin’s heart turned fatal for the alleged key conspirator of the October 23 car blast in Coimbatore, a post-mortem has revealed.

The nail was removed from his heart during the autopsy.

Senior police officers confirmed that Mubin used a large quantity of nails, measuring two inches, and glass marbles as shrapnel in the explosion. In fact, the nails and marbles found strewn around the blast site gave the police the first hint that it was not an accidental explosion, but a planned bombing.

Police sources, quoting the autopsy’s findings, said several nails had pierced Mubin’s body, including one that struck the left side of his chest. Though Mubin had suffered burns in the explosion, the nail which pierced his heart is believed to have led to his death on the spot, they said.

As the fire brigade doused the flames of the exploded car around 4.20 a.m., Mubin’s body was found on the road in front of the temple, a few feet away from the car driver’s seat. Three police personnel who were on beat patrol duty around 80 m from the temple had heard three explosions – two minor and one major.

“Had Mubin remained in the car during the three explosions, the body would have been damaged severely in the impact. The body found on the road was not burnt beyond recognition,” a source added.

Senior police officials had also confirmed during the early stages of investigation that Mubin carried explosives in three small drums in the hatchback, along with two LPG cylinders, one of which exploded.

The blast is said to have occurred at 4.03 a.m., and the Coimbatore South fire station received an emergency call at 4.06 a.m. A fire tender reached the temple at 4.08 a.m. and put out the flames by 4.20 a.m.