Coimbatore car blast | NIA says Jameesha Mubin planned terror strikes

He conspired to cause extensive damage to symbols, monuments of a particular faith

Officers of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) come out of a tenement at Kottaimedu in Coimbatore on Thursday, as part of searches being conducted in the wake of the recent car blast in front of Sangameswarar temple in the city on October 23. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M

He conspired to cause extensive damage to symbols, monuments of a particular faith

The National Investigation Agency on November 10 said Jameesha Mubin, the deceased suspect in the Coimbatore bomb blast case, had planned suicide attacks to cause extensive damage to symbols and monuments of a particular religious faith.

The agency said preliminary investigation had revealed that Mubin, after taking ‘bayath’ or oath to serve Islamic State, was planning to carry out suicidal attacks with the intention to strike terror among a particular section of community.

Read : Coimbatore car blast | Terror probe, politics and more

The six accused persons arrested in this case so far had allegedly conspired with Mubin to procure different chemicals and other ingredients for fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), including an vehicle-borne IED, from online shopping platforms to commit terrorist acts, the NIA said.

Statewide searches

The NIA on Thursday conducted simultaneous searches at several places across Tamil Nadu and one in Kerala in the follow up to the Coimbatore bomb blast case.

Special teams of the central agency commenced searches with the backup of local police on the premises of persons they suspected of being IS activists or sympathisers.

Investigators were acting on inputs from intelligence agencies and information revealed by suspects arrested in the car explosion case, the sources said.

Sources in the NIA said that the searches were conducted at 43 locations in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur, Tirupur, Nilgiris, Chengalpatu, Kanchipuram and Nagapattinam and Palakkad in Kerala.

The searches pertained to the case in which the car bomb blast in a car laden with explosives occurred in front of Kottai Eswaran Temple of Coimbatore District October 23, 2022, the sources said.

During the searches conducted today, digital devices and incriminating documents, were seized from the houses of the suspects.