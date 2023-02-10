HamberMenu
Coimbatore-based snacks start-up raises ₹20 crore in funding

TABP Snacks and Beverages, which sells beverages priced at ₹10 and snacks at ₹5, is planning to use the funds for its expansion plans and for R&D

February 10, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore-headquartered start-up TABP Snacks and Beverages, has raised ₹20 crore in its Pre-Series A funding round.

The funding was led by venture fund LC Nueva AIF, along with Arun Mukherjee and angel investors. Others who have invested in this round include Koushik Chatterjee, CFO of Tata Steel, and Aniruddha Sarkar, Chief Investment officer of Quest Investment Advisors.

The firm intends to use the funds raised for its expansion plans, increasing its capacity and for R&D. Currently, TABP has its operations in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Odisha. The firm claims to be selling beverages priced at ₹10 and snacks at ₹5 targeting the ‘bottom of the pyramid’ consumers in India.

Prabhu Gandhikumar, founder of TABP, said, “We have a total of seven plants now, five plants in Tamil Nadu and two in Maharashtra. We are putting in place a new plant in Rayagada, Maharashtra.”

