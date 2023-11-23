HamberMenu
Coimbatore-based badminton coach arrested for asking girl student to send her nude images

November 23, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Thursday arrested a badminton coach, who trained students of a private school in Coimbatore, on charges of asking a girl to send her nude images to him on WhatsApp.

The accused, Arun Brun (28) of Sowripalayam in the city, also allegedly tried to misbehave with a few more girl students and asked them to send their photos to him, said the police.

Brun, who has won medals at the State level, was associated with a badminton academy on Kamarajar Road, near Hope College. He trained students of a private school in the city for the past six months.

According to the police, a 17-year-old girl student of the school, along with her parents, approached the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Coimbatore Central, with a complaint against Brun on Wednesday.

Besides asking the complainant to send her nude photos to him on WhatsApp, the coach allegedly took her photographs on the school premises, the police said.

The police registered a case against Brun for offences under different Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. AWPS inspector M. Vadivukarasi and her team arrested him on Thursday.

