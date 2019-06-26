Coimbatore accident revives demand for liquor shop closure

A massive protest staged by villagers and the husband of a woman, who was fatally knocked down by a minor riding a motorbike in an inebriated state on Monday in Coimbatore, has put the spotlight on the AIADMK government’s electoral promise of introducing phased prohibition in Tamil Nadu.

On Monday evening, R. Shobana, who was riding a scooter with her 16-year-old daughter on the busy Anaikatti-Thadagam Road, died when a teenager in an inebriated state rammed their vehicle with his bike.

The woman’s husband, Ramesh, a homeopath who had settled in Coimbatore to serve the downtrodden and the tribals, staged a sit-in with her body on the road till late in the night, demanding the closure of liquor shops. Locals joined him in his protest.

Mr. Ramesh is also a well-known anti-nuclear activist associated with the People’s Movement Against Nuclear Energy.

Barring the initial closure of 500 Tasmac shops during Jayalalithaa’s regime, shutting down of another 500 outlets by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in 2017 and reduction in their working hours by two hours, no step has been taken to fulfil the promise.

P. Suganthi, State general secretary of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), contended that women and children were the most affected by alcohol addiction among men.

Horror tales

“The government’s priority should not only be on revenue through alcohol. It should consider the loss due to violence and accidents caused by inebriated men. If one listens to the horror tales of children with alcoholic fathers, they will realise the effect of alcohol,” she said. Besides implementing prohibition in phases, the government must focus on psychological counselling and de-addiction centres for addicts, Ms. Suganthi added.

PMK spokesperson and advocate K. Balu, who had moved the court to get Tasmac shops along the highways closed down, said: “The ‘drink and drive’ cases are graver than those not wearing helmets. In the case of the latter, only those without helmets die, but in the case of the former, even the innocent lose their lives.”

There were 3,866 retail liquor shops and 1,456 attached bars across the State as of May 25, 2018. The revenue generated from the sale of alcohol during 2017-18 was ₹26,794.11 crore.

Minister P. Thangamani was not available for comment. Following the public outcry, the Tahsildar of Coimbatore North said the Tasmac outlet operating at Jambukandi would be shut.

The Thadagam police filed a case against the 17-year-old bike rider, under Sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304(A) (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from Coimbatore Bureau)