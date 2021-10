Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Chairman of Cognizant India Rajesh Nambiar in Chennai on Tuesday.

CHENNAI

13 October 2021 01:07 IST

Chairman and managing director of Cognizant India Rajesh Nambiar and his team met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the latter’s camp office in Chennai on Tuesday.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, IT Minister T. Mano Thangaraj, Industries Secretary N. Muruganandam and IT Secretary Neeraj Mittal were also present.

