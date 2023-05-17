Cognizant has given up 30-35% of office space in our portfolio primarily in Chennai, says DLF official

May 17, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

DLF Ltd. said Information Technology major Cognizant has given up 30-35% of spaces in its office portfolio primarily in Chennai over the years and there has been an increasing trend of office spaces taken up by global capability centres when compared to third party IT and IT- enabled Service providers.

In comparison, Cognizant has given up about 60% space in some of the other buildings that it occupies, Sriram Khattar, Managing Director, Rental Business, DLF Ltd, said during the company’s recent post earnings call with analysts after its fourth quarter and financial year 2022-23 results.

He was responding to a question on the impact from Cognizant’s announcement that it was redistributing some of the real estate to smaller cities from larger cities in India. Cognizant had said the structural shift would eliminate 80,000 seats and 11 million square feet of office space in larger cities.

“Does it impact us? Till now? No. Will it impact us in future? Yes. There will be a marginal impact of five, six months before we lease the place again,” Mr. Khattar said.

He said when Cognizant vacates, the mark-to-market rentals were about 18-25% higher depending on the location compared to the existing rentals.

As per a presentation by DLF, Cognizant was among its top 10 clients, occupying 6% of its leased area.

The company’s IT Special Economic Zone DLF Cybercity Chennai in Manapakkam has leased out 7.1 million square feet of office space out of the total leasable area of 7.8 million square feet.

DLF’s another commercial project is DLF Downtown in Taramani. The project size is 7 million square feet and 3.4 million square feet is nearing completion in the first phase. The company said it had given on lease 2.6 million square feet.

Mr. Khattar said Downtown 2 and Downtown 3 projects in Gurgaon and Downtown in Chennai together have 9 million square feet of office space and it has been predominantly taken up by the global capability centres (GCCs).

GCCs, previously called captive centres, are the technology centres of multinational companies in India. There are 150 to 170 such centres in Tamil Nadu, according to a recent report from FICCI – Deloitte Knowledge Paper on “Accelerating Tamil Nadu’s Progress to becoming a One Trillion Dollar Economy by 2030-31”.

In the medium term, one would see a declining overtime share of third party IT and ITeS providers in leasing office spaces when compared to GCCs, which can’t be denied, Ashok Kumar Tyagi – Chief Executive Officer and Whole-time Director, DLF Ltd., said in the earnings call.