GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coconut farmers in T.N. unhappy with hike in MSP for copra

December 27, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coconut farmers in Tamil Nadu have expressed disappointment over the hike in Minimum Support Price (MSP) for copra announced by the Central government on Wednesday.

The new MSP for milling copra will be ₹ 11,160 per quintal and for ball copra it will be ₹12,000 per quintal.

P. Kandasamy, State general secretary, of Farmers Association (non-political), said the government is procuring only 10% of the copra through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED). “This is not adequate as the farmers are selling the remaining quantity in the open market for approximately ₹ 80 a kg,” he said.

The main demand of the coconut farmers is that the government should value add the copra into coconut oil and sell it through PDS outlets.

R. A. Sakthivel, chairman, Tamil Nadu Coconut Farmer Producer Companies’ Consortium, said the hike will not help the farmers. “We expected the price of milling coconut to be increased to minimum ₹125 a kg. Tamil Nadu has 4.5 lakh hectares under coconut and the prices are down for the last two years. As done in Punjab for wheat, the NAFED should convert the copra into oil and sell it through PDS outlets. If it releases the procured copra in the market, the prices will fall further,” he said.

Earlier in the day, before the announcement of the hike in the MSP, G.K. Nagaraj, State president of the farmers’ wing of Bharatiya Janata Party, led a protest in Coimbatore demanding that the State government distribute coconut oil through PDS outlets.

Related Topics

agriculture / food / prices

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.