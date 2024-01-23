GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coastal Security Group to provide training to wards of Cuddalore fishermen

The selected trainees will be provided free accommodation, training materials, and kits. They will also be given a monthly stipend of ₹1,000 each during the training period

January 23, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coastal Security Group (CSG) will organise training sessions in March for wards of fishermen to help them join the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and other security forces.

According to a release issued by the CSG, the applications for enrolling in the 90-day training programme can be collected free of cost by aspirants from offices of the Fisheries Department and office of the Inspector, CSG, Cuddalore.

The selected trainees will be provided free accommodation, training materials, and kits. They would also be given a monthly stipend of ₹1,000 each during the training period.

