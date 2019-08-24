Coastal Security Group steps up surveillance

Surveillance and patrolling has been stepped up in the coastal areas between Nagapattinam and Pudukottai districts by the Coastal Security Group (CSG) personnel in the wake of an intelligence alert that six terrorists had sneaked into Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka.

Vehicle checks along the coastal areas in both the districts were intensified from Thursday evening when the alert was sounded with teams of CSG personnel involved in the operations round-the-clock.

The checks were conducted at places including Mumbalai check post along the Kattumavadi – Manamelkudi stretch, Semankottai near Tiruppunavasal and in the interior pockets such as Kodiakadu in Pudukottai district where the CSG personnel were conducting patrolling using an all terrain vehicle.

Coastal Security Group sources told The Hindu on Friday that the 42-km Kattumavadi-Enathi coastline stretch in Pudukottai district had been under enhanced surveillance. Pudukottai district has three Marine Police Stations at Manamelkudi, Mimisal and Tiruppunavasal. Patrolling has been intensified at Ammapattinam light house area, Mimisal, Kottaipattinam, Jagadapattinam and Muthukuda, the sources said.

Field-level CSG personnel were in touch with local fishermen in 32 coastal villages and appealed to them to keep an eye for any possible movement of suspicious persons and boats in their respective villages.

The fishermen have been asked to inform the CSG on toll-free number 1093 in case they came across any suspicious activity. The mobile numbers of CSG personnel have been shared with fishermen, sources said. The help of intelligence personnel was being taken during the intensified vehicle checks.

Police sources said security had been stepped up at Velankanni church in coastal Nagapattinam district and at Nagore as a sequel to the intelligence alert. All terrain vehicles were deployed for patrolling in Velankanni, Nagore and Nagapattinam.

Fast interceptor boats have been stationed at Nagapattinam. While one fast interceptor boat was used for patrolling the sea from Nagapattinam to Vedaranyam, the other boat was deployed from Nagapattinam to Tranquebar.