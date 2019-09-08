Coastal areas set to get rain from Tuesday: IMD

Several places in the State, particularly coastal areas may get rains from Tuesday, according to the Meteorological Department.

As dry, hot westerly winds continue to be strong, the city experienced a relatively warm weather for the month.

On Saturday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 36.1 degree Celsius and 36 degree Celsius, which is two degree Celsius above normal for the day.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said this would lead to convective rains when south-westerly winds blow during evening in coastal places like Chennai.

N. Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said there was a possibility of upper air circulation forming over the Bay of Bengal next week. It was expected to move westwards towards Tamil Nadu. The system and convective activity may synchronise to bring fairly widespread rainfall across the State from Tuesday or Wednesday. About 75% of the weather stations in the State may get light to moderate rains.

It would begin in coastal areas and spread over interior areas.

Mr. Puviarasan said the southwest monsoon was likely to withdraw from September 15. The State has so far received 23 cm of rainfall as against the seasonal average of 25 cm, since June 1.

Chennai, the Nilgiris and Kanniyakumari are among the districts that have recorded over 20% above average rainfall this southwest monsoon.

Tirunelveli and Theni, which received 95% and 71% more rain than normal for the season, topped the chart of districts with excess rainfall.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain around 35 degree Celsius till Monday and there is a chance of light to moderate rain in some areas during evening or night in Chennai.