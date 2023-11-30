ADVERTISEMENT

Coastal areas of T.N. may brace for more rain till weekend as a cyclonic storm is brewing over the Bay of Bengal

November 30, 2023 03:01 am | Updated 02:58 am IST - CHENNAI

Heavy to very heavy rain may lash districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram on Friday and Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

Vehicles move slowly through flooded waters on Egmore High Road following heavy and continuous rain in Chennai on November 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Coastal areas may have to brace for more rainfall till the weekend with a weather system brewing over the southeast Bay of Bengal. It is expected to evolve into a cyclonic storm around December 2.

The well-marked low pressure area, which is likely to grow into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal by Thursday. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has issued a forecast that the weather disturbance may further gain strength into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal.

ALSO READ
First heavy showers of Northeast monsoon leave parts of Chennai flooded

If the developing weather system reaches the stage of cyclonic storm, it is likely to be named ‘Michaung’, a name given by Myanmar for the tropical cyclones forming over north Indian Ocean.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Meteorological department has forecast rains of light to moderate intensity in many places in the State, Puducherry and Karaikal till December 3. Strong easterlies and another cyclonic circulation over Sri Lanka would push moisture and rain clouds closer to Tamil Nadu region and influence fairly widespread rains on Thursday.

Districts, including Chengalpattu, Villupuram and delta districts have chances of heavy rains in one or two places on Thursday.

S.Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said there may be a slight dip in rains on December 1 as the weather disturbance would strengthen. “We are monitoring the weather system that is likely to develop into a cyclone for its path, strength and landfall and its impact in terms of rainfall over Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Rainfall may become intense on December 2 and December 3. While rains of heavy to very intensity may lash isolated places in districts like Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram on Friday and Saturday, delta districts, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai may receive heavy rains on these two days.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, several places in the north coastal and interior region and one or two places in southern districts received rainfall, the highest being in Ramanathapuram with 9 cm.

The consistent wet spell has steadily reduced the rainfall gap over the State since the start of the Northeast monsoon. The seasonal rainfall over the State is now 32 cm against an average of 35 cm. The rain deficit of 8% would fall in the normal rainfall category, according to IMD. The active monsoon is expected to further shrink the rain gap in many districts, including Chennai and Krishnagiri, in the coming weeks, he said.

The Meteorological department has forecast moderate rains in some areas of Chennai on Thursday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US