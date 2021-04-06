Coastal areas may escape high temperatures on polling day

11 interior districts may sizzle under heatwave conditions.

Voters in coastal Tamil Nadu may get a respite from the scorching sun on polling day. However, the Meteorological Department forecasts interior districts will sizzle under the grip of the heatwave till April 7.

With the cool, moist easterly winds returning over coastal places, the day temperature has reduced in places like Chennai. But, people may have to brace for sultry weather as high humidity will prevail on Tuesday too.

On Monday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 34.5 degree Celsius and 33.6 degree Celsius respectively, which is normal for the season. However, the humidity level was at 77%.

The Meteorological Department has advised people to consume more fluids and fruits to remain hydrated during such humid weather. Moreover, heatwave conditions may persist over 11 interior districts, including Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi, Erode, Namakkal and Karur districts, on Tuesday.

The day temperature may soar by three to five degree Celsius above normal in these districts. People in these places must avoid working outdoors and exposure to direct sunlight between noon and 4 p.m. and also wear light coloured cotton clothes, officials said.

As dry weather will continue over the State, the maximum temperature in other districts may increase by one to three degrees Celsius till Wednesday.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the change in wind direction had led to a dip in the mercury level and heatwave conditions, particularly in the coastal region. However, the moisture laden winds had led to higher humidity. North- easterly winds, which bring in more moisture, often prevailed over Chennai on Monday.

There is a possibility of light rains in one or two areas over the interior areas of the State on April 9 owing to convective activity, he added.