Coastal areas in TN may experience moderate rains till Wednesday, says Met Dept

CHENNAI

17 January 2022 14:12 IST

Monday saw Chennai residents wake up to a wet morning, while other southern and coastal regions too, received showers; dry weather to prevail from Jan 20

Many areas in and around Chennai woke up to a rainy day and typical Northeast monsoon weather on Monday. Some other places in the south and coastal region too, recorded moderate rains.

With the NE monsoon yet to withdraw over the region, the Meteorological Department has predicted that sporadic rainfall may continue till Tuesday.

After many dry days, several places in Chennai and neighbouring districts received rainfall of light to moderate intensity on Monday. The rain gauge in Ambattur received heavy rainfall of 6 cm during the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday. Coonoor in Nilgiris district too, recorded heavy rains of 6 cm.

Poonamallee, Korattur, Nungambakkam, ACS Medical College, Velappanchavadi and Tambaram were among those in Chennai and neighbouring districts that received 2 cm of rainfall.

Chennai experienced mild, clement weather, as the day temperature dropped several notches below the average of 29.3 degree Celsius for the day. The maximum temperature remained at 22.7 degree Celsius around 1 p.m. following the rains. Light rains continued in some parts of the city during the day too.

Other places such as Nagapattinam and Marakkanam in Villupuram district (4 cm), and Kothagiri in Nilgiris (3 cm), Karaikal and Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district (2 cm) too, received light rains.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said one or two places in Tiruvallur district may receive heavy rains on Monday. The same weather trend may continue till Wednesday, and dry weather is set to prevail from January 20.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said moderate rains may continue over a few places in the north coastal region and Puducherry, and interior areas may experience isolated light rains on Tuesday. Rains may reduce to one or two places in the State and in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Easterlies convergence

The convergence of strong easterlies at the lower level and westerly winds at the upper level of the atmosphere triggered rains over the State. Moreover, a cyclonic circulation near Kerala aided in sporadic rainfall, he said.

The Department is yet to declare the withdrawal of the NE monsoon. “We are monitoring the weather as some parts are still experiencing wet spells. The monsoon spill-over to January is not uncommon, and last year too, rains were recorded around Pongal,” he added.

The Department has forecast a generally cloudy sky and moderate rains to occur in some areas till Wednesday. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 29 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, P. Senthamarai Kannan took over as Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, RMC, Chennai, on Monday.