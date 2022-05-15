Coast Guard ship retrieves tsunami buoy off Chennai

It drifted in the deteriorating weather during Cyclone Asani

A Coast Guard ship located and recovered the buoy in adverse weather and sea conditions 278 nautical miles east off Chennai. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian Coast Guard recovered a tsunami data buoy of the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) that was drifting from its moored position 255 nautical miles east of Chennai.

The moored buoys are equipped with sensors, GPS, beacon lights and satellite transceivers. They collect and transmit oceanographic and meteorological data for providing critical information on tsunami and cyclone hazards.

The buoy drifted amid the deteriorating weather during Cyclone Asani. The NIOT informed the Coast Guard regional headquarters (East), Chennai, that deployed an offshore patrol vessel, ICGS Shaunak, for the recovery of the buoy.

The ship located and recovered the buoy in adverse weather and sea conditions 278 nautical miles east off Chennai. The buoy was handed over to the NIOT at the Chennai harbour on Sunday, a defence press release said.