Coast Guard ship C-449 commissioned

Indian Coast Guard ship C-449, 49th of the series, indigenously designed and built by Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Hazira (Surat), was commissioned in Chennai by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam.
The induction of the ship is a part of ongoing efforts by the Coast Guard to strengthen maritime and coastal security along the coast of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, a defence press release said. The ship will not only strengthen the security umbrella of the east coast but also help augment patrolling to prevent illegal activities at sea, it added.
The C-449 is 27.80 metres long with a displacement of 105 tonnes and maximum speed of 45 knots. It is capable of undertaking various tasks such as surveillance, interdiction, search and rescue, in addition to rendering assistance to boats and craft in distress at sea, the release said.
The ship is commanded by Assistant Commandant Ashish Sharma and will be based at Krishnapatnam under the administrative and operational control of the Commander, Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 6, Visakhapatnam.
