Coast Guard rescues fishing boat in Palk Bay

An Indian fishing boat that was in distress in the Palk Bay was rescued by Indian Coast Guard on Sunday.
At 8.18 a.m., the boat IFB Kulandhai Yeshu that had four crew members on board sent out a distress signal. Coast Guard ship ICGS Ameya during patrolling got the distress call. The boat reported that there was flooding on board and if there was any delay in stopping it, the boat would sink.
The ICGS Ameya went to the position and the Coast Guard crew did deflooding by 10 a.m. Then, the boat was towed with the escort till Mandapam.
