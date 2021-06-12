Tamil Nadu

Coast Guard Region (East) get new chief

Inspector General Anand Prakash Badola, TM, took charge of the Coast Guard Region (East) in Chennai on Friday from Inspector General S. Paramesh, who has been posted as Commander, Coast Guard Region (West), Mumbai.

Mr. Badola joined the Coast Guard in 1990 and has commanded every class of the Coast Guard’s ships over the past 30 years. He is a recipient of the Tatrakshak Medal by the President of India, and is also a two-time recipient of the Director General Indian Coast Guard Commendation. He also received the Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Commendation, according to a press release.


