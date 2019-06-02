Coast Guard DG reviews operational preparedness

Indian Coast Guard Director (DG-ICG) General Rajendra Singh visited the Coast Guard units at Chennai on Saturday to review operational preparedness to meet enhanced maritime security challenges in Tamil Nadu on account of the recent developments in the neighbouring regions.

Nine Coast Guard vessels, two Dornier aircraft and three Chetak helicopters participated in the simulated coastal security exercise off the Chennai coast which was witnessed by the DG-ICG, according to a release. In addition, the Coast Guard Chief also inaugurated Watermanship and Training Swimming Pool at the Coast Guard residential area in Meenambakkam which will cater to the needs of coast guard personnel for search and rescue training and maintaining fitness.

Mr. Singh met officers and civilians at lunch and discussed various administration and welfare activities, the release added.