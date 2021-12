Coast Guard Director-General K. Natarajan calling on Governor R.N. Ravi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

CHENNAI

25 December 2021 00:35 IST

The Director-General of Indian Coast Guard, K. Natarajan, called on Governor R.N. Ravi on Friday.

Mr. Natarajan briefed the Governor about various operational facets and recent string of achievements by the Coast Guard, especially in Tamil Nadu.

