ADVERTISEMENT

Coast Guard deploy 6 disaster relief teams in 2 districts

December 18, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Chennai

An offshore patrol vessel with an integral helicopter onboard has been deployed to monitor the situation and respond as needed in coastal areas of Thoothukudi

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday sought assistance of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to rescue stranded residents in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts and supply of relief material in the flood-hit areas.

“Currently, mobile communication network facilities at Thoothukudi are not available. ICG District Headquarters No. 16 there is coordinating closely with the district administrations of both Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts. Six disaster relief teams (DRTs) from the ICG have been deployed for rescue and relief operations,” the Coast Guard said in a release.

Further, an offshore patrol vessel (OPV) of the ICG with an integral helicopter onboard has been deployed to monitor the situation and respond as needed in coastal areas of Thoothukudi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequent to closure of the airport in Thoothukudi, the ICG is augmenting its assets in the area by positioning a fixed-wing Dornier aircraft and an ALH helicopter at Madurai to support rescue and relief efforts in flood affected areas, including the transportation of key Nation Disaster Relief Force personnel from Chennai. In the interim, a rescue diver team with paddle boats, kayaks, and one DRT from the ICG station in Mandapam have been sent to Thoothukudi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US