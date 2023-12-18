GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coast Guard deploy 6 disaster relief teams in 2 districts

An offshore patrol vessel with an integral helicopter onboard has been deployed to monitor the situation and respond as needed in coastal areas of Thoothukudi

December 18, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday sought assistance of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to rescue stranded residents in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts and supply of relief material in the flood-hit areas.

“Currently, mobile communication network facilities at Thoothukudi are not available. ICG District Headquarters No. 16 there is coordinating closely with the district administrations of both Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts. Six disaster relief teams (DRTs) from the ICG have been deployed for rescue and relief operations,” the Coast Guard said in a release.

Further, an offshore patrol vessel (OPV) of the ICG with an integral helicopter onboard has been deployed to monitor the situation and respond as needed in coastal areas of Thoothukudi.

Consequent to closure of the airport in Thoothukudi, the ICG is augmenting its assets in the area by positioning a fixed-wing Dornier aircraft and an ALH helicopter at Madurai to support rescue and relief efforts in flood affected areas, including the transportation of key Nation Disaster Relief Force personnel from Chennai. In the interim, a rescue diver team with paddle boats, kayaks, and one DRT from the ICG station in Mandapam have been sent to Thoothukudi.

