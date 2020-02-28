Coast Guard commissions state-of-the-art new ship

CHENNAI

28 February 2020 15:54 IST

ICGS Varad is the 147th vessel of the Coast Guard

Union Minister of State for Shipping (Independent charge) Mansukh L. Mandaviya commissioned a new off-shore patrol vessel ICGS Varad for the Indian Coast Guard in Chennai on Friday.

Designed and built by M/s Larsen & Toubro at Kattupalli near Chennai, ICGS Varad is fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment, among others. The ship can carry a twin-engine helicopter and four high speed boats and can attain a maximum speed of 26 knots.

Speaking at the commissioning event, Mr. Mandaviya underlined the significance of the Coast Guard for the security of the country in general and fishermen in particular.

Advertising

Advertising

During an interaction with reporters, Coast Guard director general K. Natarajan said the helicopter would join the ship in March. The ICGS Varad was the fifth of the seven contracts awarded to M/s Larsen & Tuobro. “This is the 147th vessel of the Coast Guard. Our aim is to have 200 ships and 100 aircraft by 2025,” he said.

Vice Admiral B. Kannan (Retd), Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, L&T Shipbuilding was also present. ICGS Varad would be positioned in Paradip in Odisha.