ADVERTISEMENT

Coast Guard airlifts Sri Lankan national in distress from mid-sea to Chennai

April 06, 2024 01:11 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A Sri Lankan national, who developed a critical heart condition while fishing mid-sea on board a fishing vessel off Chennai coast, was rescued and airlifted to Chennai in a helicopter by the Indian Coast Guard.

According to an official spokesperson, the Coast Guard evacuated him from the fishing vessel about 100 nautical miles off Chennai.

The boat went “adrift at sea due to engine failure” on 28 March. The Coast Guard is coordinating with authorities in Colombo for an early return of the boat. “The patient was evacuated by ICGS Rani Abakka at sea and, subsequently, airlifted by ICG ALH Mk-III helicopter deployed from the the ICG air station at Chennai. He was handed over to officials from the Sri Lankan diplomatic mission for further treatment,” the official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US