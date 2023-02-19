Coal stock at Vallur thermal power station termed sufficient for summer

February 19, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

NTECL Vallur Thermal Power Station, a joint venture between NTPC Ltd and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company Ltd. (Tangedco), has adequate coal stock for the peak summer demand period till May 2023.

Tamil Nadu gets 1,064 MW as its share from the installed capacity of 1,500 MW NTECL Central Generating Station located in Vallur Village, Tiruvallur district. At its full capacity, the plant consumes about 9 million tonnes per annum of coal a year.

Tangedco had urged NTPC to ensure adequate coal supply at its plants for the ensuing summer to avoid any crisis. As per details furnished by NTPC, NTECL has huge coal stock for around 25 days.

It has entered into adequate contracts and not anticipating any constraints with respect to NTECL Vallur in delivering power.

As per the details shared by NTPC with the Southern Regional Power Committee, NTECL has planned generation of 933 million units per month from March to May 2023. The Vallur plant requires 5.35 million tonnes of coal in March, 5.77 million tonnes in April and 6.60 million tonnes in May 2023 as per the details furnished by the NTPC.

Against the requirement, the thermal station is expected to receive 7.24 million tonnes in March, 6.40 million tonnes in April and 6.40 million tonnes in May. As per norms, coal stock position is considered critical if the quantity is sufficient to last less than seven days and super critical if it is for less than four days.

The NTECL undertook repair and maintenance work from December 24 to Februrary 5, ahead of the peak summer season. The SRPC has told Central and State power generating stations to ensure adequate stock coal availabile for the upcoming summer.

The annual requirement of coal for Tangedco’s existing thermal power stations with a total capacity of 4,320 MW at 100% load factor is 26.28 million tonnes. Tamil Nadu’s evening peak demand is expected to range from 17,600 MW to 18,300 MW from March-May 2023.

The State’s total installed capacity from conventional sources is 16,652.20 MW, with central generating stations accounting for 6,972 MW. Apart from this, Tangedco meets the power demand through bilateral agreements as well as through purchases from power exchanges.

The Union Ministry of Power has directed all power generation companies to plan timely import of coal for blending purpose. Power managers said Tangedco intended to import 9 million tonnes of coal for blending purposes.