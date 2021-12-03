Coaching for SC/ST students

CHENNAI

03 December 2021 00:24 IST

The National Career Service Centre for SC/STs, Chennai, which comes under the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, is conducting its 28th phase stipendiary and free special coaching for eligible candidates.

There is a provision to pay a monthly stipend of ₹1,000 to each trainee and provide free study material. Interested SC/ST candidates registered with employment exchanges with a pass in Class XII and above, aged between 18 and 27, can apply.

They can collect the forms from the centre’s office on 3rd Floor, Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board building, 56, Santhome High Road, Chennai - 600 004 (ph: 044-24615112). December 6 is the last date to submit forms.

