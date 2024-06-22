Co-working spaces, dialysis centre, integrated sports complex to be set up in Chennai

Co-working spaces, a dialysis centre, an integrated sports complex, a convention centre, community centres are among the major announcements made by Minister P.K. Sekarbabu for Chennai city on the floor of the Assembly on Friday.

The Tamil Nadu government would set up co-working spaces in the city that would provide high-speed internet connection, the Minister (holding the portfolio of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority) made new announcements in the Assembly on Friday.

Three multi-purpose complexes housing the co-working spaces would be set up by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) at a total cost of ₹30 crore, he said. Ten libraries in Chennai would be improved with e-learning and setting up co-working space at a cost of ₹20 crore.

The State government would prepare a flood control map for Chennai city. The Koyambedu wholesale market complex would be developed at a cost of ₹10 crore. The CMDA would develop the Eco Park in Chetpet at ₹10 crore. The bus terminus in Ayyappanthangal would be developed at ₹10 crore.

The CMDA would set up an angadi at a cost of ₹40 crore in which products reflecting the local flavour would be marketed, the Minister said. The government would frame urban design guidelines for Chennai city. The CMDA would develop 10 subways across the city at ₹8 crore.

The Marina Heritage Corridor between the Lighthouse and the Island Grounds would be improved at a cost of ₹10 crore. It would be improved in two phases by the CMDA. A Local Area Plan would be formulated to improve Anna Salai and Old Mahabalipuram Road.

Convention centre

The CMDA would establish a convention centre at ₹3 crore on Luz Road in Mylapore. The T. Nagar bus terminus would be developed at ₹10 crore. The Sivan Park in K.K. Nagar would be developed at ₹3 crore, he said. A Sponge Park would be set up in Veenus Colony in Chitlapakkam at ₹3 crore.

Rainwater harvesting facilities would be set up in Koyambedu wholesale market complex at ₹15 crore. Storage facilities would be set up in the complex at ₹7 crore. Mr. Sekarbabu said that a community centre would be constructed in Harrington Road in Egmore at ₹10 crore.

The government would set up an integrated sports complex at Moolakothalam in Royapuram at ₹10 crore, he said. A dialysis centre would be set up in Chepauk at ₹10 crore. The Amma Park in Saidapet would be developed at ₹2.5 crore.