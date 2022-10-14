Co-Optex introduces 500 new designs, aims for ₹175 crore sales this Deepavali

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi inaugurating the Deepavali special sale at the Co-Optex showroom in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V. SRINIVASAN

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society, popularly known as Co-Optex, launched its Deepavali collection on Thursday.

A discount of 30% is offered on garments for the festival season. “We have over 150 showrooms across the country and have set a sales target of ₹175 crore for Deepavali,” said R. Gandhi, Minister of Handlooms and Textiles, who launched the festival collection.

Last year, Co-Optex earned a profit of ₹9.50 crore, he said and added that between April and September this year Co-Optex witnessed ₹23 crore more revenue than for the corresponding period last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This festival season we have introduced 500 new designs. In collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology and the National Institute of Design, we have introduced 100 different varieties of designs,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi launched the Home Tex showroom and an international Co-Optex showroom. The showroom has a section for products designed by the Toda tribe in Ooty and the section was called Tribes Tamil Nadu.

The Minister released a set of five new design collections for silk saris called heritage; designer; signature collection; award winning collection and Chola collection.