Co-optex gears up for festive season with new collections

For the upcoming festival season Co-optex has introduced linen silk saris for women and handloom kurtas and shirts for men.

The saris, made by weavers in Tiruppur and Sirumugai areas, are woven using pure silk for the warp and linen yarn for the weft. The elegant saris come in a variety of pastel shades.

After tasting success with the 1,000-butta saris in cotton and later in silk cotton, Co-optex, as the Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society is popularly known, has introduced the same in soft silk saris.

The society has roped in young designers from the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, who worked with the weavers to develop new rangoli designs for the organic cotton saris. “These geometric designs were inspired by the traditional kolam drawn in homes,” said T.N. Venkatesh, managing director.

The weavers of Arni have been enthused to develop new colours using traditional motifs. “We chose classic pattern with traditional motifs in contemporary colour palette. The colourful combinations are enjoying a great revival and it is gratifying to see them again in silk,” Mr. Venkatesh explained.

New technique

For the first time, the organisation has introduced pure handloom shirts and kurtas for men. The weavers have used a technique called ‘slub’ to give shirts a khadi-like appearance.

The organisation has also come up with twill weave shirts and kurtas. While the former come in a variety of stripes and checks, the kurtas are available in a range of attractive colours. It has also introduced cotton linen shirts and polyester-cotton mix shirts. “The aim is to cater to all sections of the market. We would like to see how the customer reacts to cost, price and quality,” said an official.

Last year the organisation’s sale stood at ₹285 crore. The sales fell as compared to 2017-18, in which it was ₹300 crore. The officials attributed the setback to the closure of 22 of its showrooms. While saris will attract 30% discount, the shirts will receive a discount of 20% this festive season.