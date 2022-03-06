CM’s timely intervention has strengthened allies, says CPI leader

THOOTHUKUDI

The timely intervention by the DMK president M.K. Stalin directing his party men to ensure that the newly elected councillors stepped down from positions which were actually earmarked for the alliance parties has strengthened the good relationship with the allies, according to CPI State secretary R. Mutharasan.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, he said that the CPI also faced some problems in Karur, Tenkasi, Theni among other districts. Others such as Congress, VCK and MDMK too had difficulties in filing nominations for the indirect elections to the Corporation, Municipality and Town Panchayats.

After the urban local bodies elections were completed, the DMK had held talks with their allies and earmarked positions to them across the State. However, in some districts, the DMK functionaries (councillors) had also filed nomination for the indirect election and won.

This had caused issues among the allies. When they brought it to the notice, Mr Stalin had given a stern warning to all such councillors and directed them to immediately pave the way for the allies.

When the allies conveyed their displeasure, Mr Stalin immediately rose up to the occasion and directed his functionaries to ensure that the seats were vacated forthwith. Hence, “we don’t need any advise from the Opposition parties...” he said and added that almost a majority of them had tendered resignation, while the left-out people too would follow suit by Monday.

On the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine, the CPI leader said that this was not the right time to indulge in politics. The priority for the Union and State governments should be to bring back all safely back home as the situation was frightening.

Expressing concern over the frequent statements to build a dam across Mekedatu, he said that both the Congress and the BJP in Karnataka should be more responsible as it involved the interest of two States.

He said that after the DMK came to power, the importance given to agriculture, which would have an exclusive budget, showed their commitment to the farming sector.

It was heartening to note that out of the 21 Mayors, 11 women Mayors occupied the positions. The CPI leader wished that womenfolk moved forward in all spheres in the State.