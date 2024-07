BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Saturday said the video uploaded by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, listing the reasons for boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting and explaining how Tamil Nadu was meted out a step-motherly treatment in the Union Budget was filled with lies and misguided statements. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Annamalai released a video, “fact-checking” Mr. Stalin’s statements.