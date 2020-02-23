CM’s statement on NPR a drama, says Stalin

In the light of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami having written to the Centre highlighting certain concerns over the NPR questionnaire, DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday said the CM should have adopted a resolution against the exercise in the Assembly.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin wondered why the CM did not make the contents of the letter public.

“By writing a letter seeking details about the NPR, the Chief Minister has acknowledged the questions I had raised in the Assembly. In the Assembly, he reiterated that the NPR will not affect anyone and rejected my demand. Now, he has written a letter. Who does he want to take for a ride? The joint statement by the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister is nothing but a drama,” Mr. Stalin said.

Recalling Mr. Palaniswami’s assertion in the Assembly, the DMK president wondered what had now prompted him to write to the Centre, requesting it to avoid asking for details of residents’ mother tongue, Aadhaar card number, voter identity card, driving licence and the date of birth of their parents and spouses.

“Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar has said the NPR will be carried out without the need for certain details. But the Chief Minister has written to the Centre, seeking to avoid the need for certain details. It is clear that there is no consensus between the Chief Minister and the Revenue Minister on the NPR,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the AIADMK government should declare that it will not allow NPR and adopt a resolution in the Assembly.