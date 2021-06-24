CM’s stand on NEET

Chennai

24 June 2021 01:17 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the DMK government will take all possible steps to get exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET.

When AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami asked whether students will have to prepare for NEET this year, he detailed the steps taken. He said he raised it “four to five times” with the PM during their meeting. To persistent queries from Mr. Palaniswami, he said, “I had asked the same question when you were CM. My answer to you now is the same as your answer to me then!”.

