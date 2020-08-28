CM’s stand amounts to betrayal: Stalin

‘We are for dispensing with it’

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s stand that NEET could be conducted after the pandemic was over amounted to “outright betrayal” (of the demand to exempt Tamil Nadu from the NEET).

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar had written to the Centre only on Wednesday seeking exemption from NEET and the Chief Minister had expressed a contradictory view the very next day.

“It is the unanimous opinion of the people of Tamil Nadu that the State should be exempted from NEET as it is against the rural and poor students. It is strange that the Chief Minister has spoken in favour of NEET after adopting a resolution against the exam in the Assembly,” he charged.

Mr. Stalin said the Centre had thrown into the dustbin the resolution adopted by the State Assembly seeking exemption from NEET, and the AIADMK government, which did not have the courage to question the action of the Centre, had given up on the resolution.

He said the State government should declare that it would not allow NEET to be held and admit students in medical colleges based on their Plus Two examination marks. “We are not seeking exemption for one year. We are for dispensing with it permanently,” he said.