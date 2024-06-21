CM’s research fellowship for differently-abled students

The Tamil Nadu government would offer the Chief Minister’s Research Fellowship to benefit differently-abled students take up research, Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan announced in the Assembly on Friday.

The Chief Minister’s Research Fellowship would be offered to a total of 50 research scholars who are differently-abled and pursuing Ph.D. Each of these 50 students would be provided a fellowship of Rs. 1 lakh, she said.

The State government would also offer coaching classes for differently-abled candidates for them to succeed in various competitive exams conducted by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission and other recruiting agencies.

A total of 200 beneficiaries would be offered special classes along with accommodation in Chennai, she said. The Minister said that the State-level award hitherto awarded to young achievers would henceforth be named after late Helen Keller.