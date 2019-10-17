‘CM’s position on anti-T.N. policies doesn’t hold water’

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday cast aspersions on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s claim that his government will oppose any policy of the Centre that was detrimental to the interests of Tamil Nadu and its people.

Campaigning at Reddiyarpatti in Nanguneri Assembly constituency for Congress candidate ‘Ruby’ Manoharan, the DMK leader said Mr. Palaniswami was lying when he said his government will oppose any anti-State policy. He contended that the AIADMK did not voice its opposition to the implementation of NEET for medical admissions. According to Mr. Stalin, seven medical aspirants had ended their lives due to NEET.

The people should not forget the past and should show the door to the AIADMK in the upcoming bypoll, he said.

Mr. Stalin said the AIADMK’s lone MP supported the Triple Talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha. “After its 11 Rajya Sabha MPs staged a walkout instead of voting against the Bill, Mr. Palaniswami has been misleading Muslims by saying the AIADMK had voted against the Bill,” he said.

He once again underlined the need for conducting civic polls to address basic problems in rural areas, and assured the voters that the DMK will hold local body elections immediately on coming to power.

He reiterated that the Chief Minister should quit and face an election. He claimed that Mr. Palaniswami got the CM’s position “by accident”.

“Today, the CM is unable to question or condemn anybody, as a price for retaining his seat,” Mr. Stalin said.