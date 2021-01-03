‘CM’s campaign has party’s full backing’

The AIADMK is “solidly behind” Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who is now undertaking an intensive campaign in the run up to the Assembly poll, according to senior party leaders.
To query on whether the perception in certain quarters that Mr. Palaniswami was on a “solo campaign” was valid, AIADMK’s minorities wing secretary and former Ramanathapuram MP, A. Anwhar Raajhaa, dismissed it. “Wherever the Chief Minister goes, he is accompanied by Ministers hailing from the districts concerned, point persons in charge of the respective area and secretaries of the party district units. He enjoys full backing of the rank and file of the party,” he said.
He said Mr. Palansiwami’s visit to Ramanathapuram district was overseen by Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, also the point person for the zone concerned.
K.P. Munusamy, deputy coordinator of the party, said the Chief Minister’s campaign was going on, as per script. “This is how it has been planned. Every other leader has his or her own programme to do, apart from looking after Mr. Palaniswami’s visit in his or her district,” he said.
Asked whether Deputy Chief Minister and party coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, was not part of the campaign, Mr. Munusamy said he would join the Chief Minister later. “When the poll schedule is announced, the two leaders will take out joint campaigns,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath