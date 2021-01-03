‘CM’s campaign has party’s full backing’

Senior AIADMK leaders dismiss the view that Palaniswami is on a ‘solo campaign’

The AIADMK is “solidly behind” Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who is now undertaking an intensive campaign in the run up to the Assembly poll, according to senior party leaders.

To query on whether the perception in certain quarters that Mr. Palaniswami was on a “solo campaign” was valid, AIADMK’s minorities wing secretary and former Ramanathapuram MP, A. Anwhar Raajhaa, dismissed it. “Wherever the Chief Minister goes, he is accompanied by Ministers hailing from the districts concerned, point persons in charge of the respective area and secretaries of the party district units. He enjoys full backing of the rank and file of the party,” he said.

He said Mr. Palansiwami’s visit to Ramanathapuram district was overseen by Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, also the point person for the zone concerned.

K.P. Munusamy, deputy coordinator of the party, said the Chief Minister’s campaign was going on, as per script. “This is how it has been planned. Every other leader has his or her own programme to do, apart from looking after Mr. Palaniswami’s visit in his or her district,” he said.

Asked whether Deputy Chief Minister and party coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, was not part of the campaign, Mr. Munusamy said he would join the Chief Minister later. “When the poll schedule is announced, the two leaders will take out joint campaigns,” he said.