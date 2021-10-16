CM’s call leaves 10-year-old girl thrilled

HOSUR

16 October 2021 01:20 IST

She sent a card to Stalin, requesting him to reopen schools

A handmade card with a crayon drawing and a note to “Dear CM Mr. M.K. Stalin” fetched a 10-year-old girl a call from the Chief Minister himself. Prachana, a class five student of Titan School in Hosur, was thrilled to have the Chief Minister respond to her personally, after she wrote to him asking for schools to be reopened.

Prachana’s father Ravirajan had visited the Chief Minister’s office on Thursday after his mother won the local body councillor’s post in Wallajahpet.

“I carried a letter from my daughter to the Chief Minister. I gave it to the CM, and I noticed he was asking his staff to keep the letter aside,” he said. The note in blue card, with a crayon drawing of the Rising Sun, had asked the Chief Minister to reopen schools.

On Friday morning, as the family drove back from Chennai to Hosur, they got a call from the Chief Minister’s office. “At first I expected his PA to talk. But then, the CM himself came on line,” says Mr. Ravirajan. Mr. Stalin asked Mr. Ravirajan to put his daughter on line.

“Schools will reopen on November 1. Go to school and study hard,” was the counsel from the Chief Minister, says Ms. Prachana, replaying the brief call, in which Mr. Stalin is heard saying he saw her note and asking her where she is studying.

“It will soon be two years since we met our teachers and friends. We are eager to go to school,” says Ms. Prachana, who wrote the letter, co-signed by her younger sibling, when asked about her reasons for writing the card.