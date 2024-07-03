CM’s announcements under Rule 110 affirm that growth is our only goal, says govt.

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had, through a slew of announcements made in the Assembly under Rule 110, affirmed that the government’s only goal was the progress and growth of the State.

An official statement pointed out that the announcements made by the Chief Minister included improving 10,000 km of roads in rural areas, filling over 75,000 vacancies in various government departments within 18 months, building an international airport in Hosur and a world-class library and knowledge centre in Tiruchi, and reconstructing a total of 6,746 Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) units at a cost of ₹1,149 crore.

Through such announcements, Mr. Stalin had paved the way for development and employment opportunities for the youth, it added.

