‘CM’s announcement has political overtones’

Cash gift in view of polls: Mutharasan

The Pongal cash gift announcement was made by the Chief Minister with an eye on the forthcoming election to the Assembly, CPI State secretary R.Mutharasan said on Wednesday.

The AIADMK's intention is to win the elections with money power, he said. The ruling dispensation, in the past, ignored the CPI’s plea to extend financial assistance to the people when they were badly hit by Cyclone Gaja. The government remained silent when its help was sought by people who lost their houses, and by farmers who suffered heavy losses due to the recent cyclones, Mr. Mutharasan said during an interaction with reporters.

On the Election Commission’s proposal to extend the postal ballot facility for octogenarians, Mr. Mutharasan said the party apprehended that things might go wrong. He cited instances of most postal ballots cast during previous elections being rendered invalid.

Assailing Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for supporting the farm laws, the CPI leader said the State government was attempting to crush democratic protests by Opposition parties on the issue through refusal of police permission and other means. “The proposed rally and the public meeting to be organised by farmers' associations demanding the withdrawal of farm laws and the Electricity Amendment Bill will be held as planned,,” he said.