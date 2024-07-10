GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CMs and Ministers give a free hand to IAS officers in T.N., says former health secretary R. Poornalingam

Published - July 10, 2024 11:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Health Secretary R. Poornalingam on Wednesday said that Tamil Nadu’s political leaders ‘are progressive and want to ensure social justice’ and credited the Chief Ministers and Ministers concerned with providing a free hand to IAS officers in Tamil Nadu, unlike in North Indian states.

Speaking at a discussion on the topic ‘NEET is not needed for medical education’ organised by The Tamil Nadu Intellectuals Forum, at Periyar Thidal in Chennai, Mr. Poornalingam said that Tamil Nadu boasts of impressive health indicators despite not having entrance exams and said that enlightened leadership was required at the Centre.

“I can say that IAS officers helped, but change was possible only because of the leaders. They may be corrupt...but no Chief Minister or Minister has said no to any suggestion. As long as leaders want to do something for the people, there will be social and economic growth. All states have IAS officers, but why have other states not done the same thing?” he said.

He further said: “In tertiary care and hospitals, we are able to conduct surgeries comparable to those done in foreign countries. Tamil Nadu is the mecca of medical services in India. I have gone to Assam, Bihar and West Bengal... from where people come to Chennai to get treated in hospitals here. Facilities are inadequate both in government hospitals and private hospitals (in other places),” he said.

Mr. Poornalingam said that political leaders should explain to people why NEET is not good for medical education in Tamil Nadu.

Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani said that if public opinion marches forward, laws will come limping behind.

“Opposition to NEET started here in Tamil Nadu just like Mandal Commission (to implement its recommendations) that happened in the past,” he said.

