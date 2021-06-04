CMPRF gets more donations
Several philanthropists met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Wednesday and made donations towards the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF). Lucas TVS Limited contributed ₹3 crore, with the cheque presented by its joint managing director Arvind Balaji.
The group of TVS Srichakra, TVS Supply Chain Solutions and TVS mobile together donated ₹2 crore. The cheque was presented by its managing director R. Dinesh. The group has also spent ₹6 crore on COVID-19 relief work.
Officials and students of the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, donated ₹2 crore, and the cheque was presented by its Vice-Chancellor N. Kumar.
An amount of ₹1.5 crore was given by Jesus Redeems Ministries founder Mohan C. Lazarus to Mr. Stalin.
The Chennai Radha Engineering Works and Interface India IT contributed ₹1 crore through chairman and managing director S. Venkatesan. The Apparels and Handloom Exporters’ Association also donated ₹1 crore through president Ajay Agarwal. Members of the Tamil Nadu Poultry Farmers’ Association, represented by its president K. Singaraj, presented a cheque for ₹1 crore.
Sri Pathy Associates chipped in with ₹1 crore. Workers of Aavin, who agreed to donate a day’s salary to the CMPRF, collected ₹55 lakh. The Tamil Nadu Pawn Brokers’ and Jewellers’ Association gave an ₹51 lakh.
G.R. Balasubramaniam of GRB Dairy Foods handed over a cheque for ₹25 lakh. The Rane Group donated medical equipment worth ₹1.8 crore.