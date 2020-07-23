Tamil Nadu

CMPRF gets ₹394 crore

Funds to the tune of ₹394.14 crore has been received by the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF), through donations from individuals and organisations in response to the Chief Minister’s appeal for contributions to undertake relief measures against COVID-19.

Several individuals and organisations donated for the cause, a release said. This included ₹10,000 from Class 12 student D. Laksha of the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar, Chennai, and ₹80,000 from two children — Narendran and Niranjana — of Cuddalore, all of whom donated their savings.

