CMDA to implement single-window system for building plan permissions

Govt. to increase Floor Space Index along rail, highways, bypass roads, says FM Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

In order to expedite the issue of planning permissions and approvals for construction of buildings, a single-window system would be implemented by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), Directorate of Town and Country Planning, Greater Chennai Corporation, local planning authorities and other local bodies this year, Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday.

While presenting the Budget for 2022-23, he said the government had decided to raise the existing Floor Space Index (FSI) in areas adjoining metro rail, suburban rail, national highways and bypass roads “to encourage transit-oriented development (TOD) in certain corridors.” Along with this, the necessary infrastructural facilities will also be developed for these corridors, he said.

‘Redevelopment policy’

The government would release a ‘Redevelopment Policy’ this year to redevelop old and dilapidated residential tenements constructed by the Tamil Nadu Housing Board. “So far, 60 such schemes have been identified and preliminary activities have been initiated. The project will envisage to achieve maximum FSI, in partnership with private enterprises.”

The 50-metre wide stretch of land adjoining the eastern side of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) from Minjur to Vandalur with a length of 62 km would be developed as a Development Corridor. “A comprehensive exercise is underway to plan the establishment of large-scale residential complexes, SIPCOT industrial parks, recreational spots, warehouses, horticulture parks, organic food processing zones, and plug-and-play facilities for industrial development along this corridor. To ensure accelerated development, Floor Space Index (FSI) will be increased in this corridor,” he said.