CMDA explores revenue-sharing model for three bus terminals

CHENNAI

20 November 2021 01:22 IST

Tenders floated to select consultants for preparing feasibility report

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is exploring a revenue-sharing model for the operation and maintenance of three bus terminals at Kilambakkam, Kuthambakkam and Madhavaram by granting concessionaire.

The CMDA is exploring ways for the best utilisation of Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. MGR Bus Terminus (CMBT) and Chennai Contract Carriage Bus Terminus (CCCBT) (Omni Bus Stand) at Koyambedu after the operations of south- and west-bound buses are shifted to new bus terminals at Kilambakkam and Kuthambakkam respectively.

The CMDA this week floated two tenders for selecting consultants to prepare the feasibility report for identifying concessionaire for operation and maintenance through revenue-sharing models for the three bus terminals.

A senior official in the Housing and Urban Development Department said multiple options were being explored. “The CMDA intends to operate these terminals through the concessionaire(s)/conventional method for all operations and maintenance. The sources from where revenue can be generated are parking of vehicles and rent from restaurants, fast food courts, shops, dormitories, clinics and advertisements, among others,” one of the documents said.

The selected consultant will prepare a contract where a third party will operate and manage the new bus terminals at Kilambakkam, Kuthambakkam and Madhavaram. An operation plan and a revenue model will be prepared after duly studying the CMBT experience, it said.

“The financial model should provide projections over a 30-year period, for different scenarios, and indicate estimates towards operation and maintenance costs, replacement costs, provision for sinking fund, debt servicing, and so on,” it said.The CMDA is constructing two new mofussil bus terminals in Kilambakkam near Vandalur for south-bound buses and one at Kuthambakkam for west-bound buses. The terminal at Kilambakkam in Chengalpattu district is being constructed over 67 acres of land at a cost of ₹314 crore.

The terminal at Kuthambakkam in Tiruvallur, spread across 25 acres, is being constructed at ₹307 crore.