CMC Vellore, XLRI ink agreement to develop, offer, management courses for healthcare professionals

August 26, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - VELLORE

The Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital, Vellore, and XLRI - Jamshedpur, a business school, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop and offer a variety of management programmes and collaborative research to address the future needs of healthcare professionals.

The MoU was signed at CMC Vellore in the presence of K.S. Casimir, Director, XLRI Delhi-NCR campus, S. George, Director, XLRI Jamshedpur, Dr. Vikram Mathews, Director, CMC Vellore and Solomon Sathishkumar, Principal, CMC Vellore.

“We would require a significant number of professionals trained in cutting-edge management practices relevant to the country’s healthcare sector. We are extremely excited to partner with CMC Vellore in our endeavor to help address the growing need for the future of the nation,” K.S. Casimir said.

CMC Director, Vikram Mathews, said that there was a huge need for enhancing administrative skills of persons managing healthcare organisations, and this collaboration, and the courses developed through this collaboration will address the administrative training needs of healthcare organisations, especially for the mission network organisations.

Principal of CMC, Solomon Sathishkumar, said that good management of a healthcare institution was key for its growth and development. This requires a formal training in management and this collaboration with XLRI will enable the starting of unique, excellent training courses with practical hands-on experience.

The first academic course through this collaboration will be launched in January 2024. For further updates, kindly visit www.cmch-vellore.edu and www.xlridelhi.ac.in, the press release said.

